Kolkata: As Bangalore get ready to lock horns with Lucknow in the eliminator at Kolkata on Wednesday, focus would be on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Explaining ex-RCB captain’s contribution in the rise of LSG skipper, former Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar said it was Kohli who always pushed Rahul to open.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's Form Ahead of Eliminator Between LSG-RCB

Akhtar said on Sportskeeda: “Virat Kohli invested a lot in KL Rahul (when he was the Indian captain). He pushed him up to open and made him a permanent member of the Indian team. Rahul is a nice and sensible guy. He has been able to prove himself and has successfully shown that he is a serious contender for India and in the IPL as well. I think KL Rahul is going to be a major factor in the match.” Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav's Tweet on Riyan Parag Attitude During Qualifier Between GT-RR Goes VIRAL

Both Kohli and Rahul would walk into the knockout game with form on their side as they have registered fifties in their previous game.

LSG, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game. The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.