Kolkata: Virat Kohli and RCB have just arrived in Kolkata on the eve of the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli, along with Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and the rest looked smart in their RCB casual outfits.Also Read - IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kohli was also wearing his mask which was black in colour. A video of Kohli and Co arriving in Kolkata at the airport has just surfaced on social media. There is a designated RCB bus waiting to pick up the players at the airport as well. Also Read - Murali Kartik Hails Virat Kohli; Backs Ex-RCB Captain to Make India's T20 World Cup Squad

Here is the video that is circulating on social space. The video has originally posted from the Instagram account of Viral Bhayani. Also Read - Not GT or LSG; Suresh Raina Wants RCB to Win IPL 2022 For Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, LSG is also expected to arrive on Tuesday. In all probability, the teams would not get an opportunity to visit the venue as the Qualifier 1 would take place between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Qualification to the playoffs was a dramatic affair for RCB, who had to rely on Mumbai beating Delhi in their last game. Also, with Kohli registering three golden ducks this season, it has not been the best for the former RCB skipper. Pressure would be on him to deliver and take RCB to their maiden IPL title.

Lucknow on the other hand have relied heavily on their top-order, who have done the job for them on most occasions. They would be expecting their top-order to do the job for them once again.