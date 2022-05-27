Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli may not be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore, yet the focus would be on him when RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on Friday for Qualifier 2. With a ticket to finale at stake, there is all to play for. While prediction are being made, Australia’s premier batter Marnus Labuschagne passed his verdict during a Twitter poll.Also Read - Rajasthan Royals' Quirky Message For Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans' Ahead of Qualifier 2 Goes Viral

Labuschagne's Twitter poll was about "Who wins the IPL from here? #IPL2022". And when asked by a fan on who does he support, Labuschagne backed RCB to emerge as the winner this season. He also predicted that Kohli would go big.

RCB – @imVkohli will go big — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) May 26, 2022



Kohli has not been in the best of form in the ongoing IPL. He has been dismissed thrice for golden duck which does not show the potential of the ex-India captain. He has recently shown some form as he got a fifty against Gujarat ahead of the Eliminator. RCB would dearly hope Kohli gets among the runs as he would be a key player in today’s contest.

Experts like Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra believe Bangalore have the edge over Rajasthan in the upcoming game which will decide who plays Gujarat in the summit clash.

The two teams have met 26 times, with RR winning 11 and RCB emerging victorious in 13. Since 2018, RR have come out on top in four matches while RCB have won five.