Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest white-ball players of this modern era and hence there is so much talk over his century-drought. The ex-Indian captain has not hit a century – be it international or IPL – in over two years. The last time he got a hundred was way back in 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. According to the lofty benchmarks Kohli sets for himself, he has not lived up to it in IPL 2022.Also Read - Faf du Plessis on RCB Players Being Emotionally Strained After Win in Kolkata

But there is a sense that the great cricketer has slowly but surely found some touch in the past week. In a virtual knockout game against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, Kohli hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls. And then against Lucknow as well, he got a start. Also Read - Not GT, RCB Will Win IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Makes BIG Prediction

With Bangalore set to plat Rajasthan for a spot in the summit clash, fans believe Kohli is going to break his century drought at Ahmedabad tonight. Here are a few fan reactions: Also Read - Faf du Plessis Has Got The Best Out of Virat Kohli - Ex-CSK Star Shane Watson Ahead of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2

Virat Kohli aaj century marega — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) May 27, 2022

Love Virat not Rcb Virat can make century don’t mind — rishu (@forever_rishu) May 27, 2022

Good day for Virat’s long due century — Nik… (@niKNotAvailablx) May 27, 2022

aaj jo b jeetai lakin virat bhai century marna chahiyai . — مدسر بشیر (@Mudasirbashir_) May 27, 2022

In this edition of the IPL, Kohli has amassed 334 runs in 15 games at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 116.78. His has hit two fifties and both have come against Gujarat. He has also registered three golden ducks.

RCB and RR have met 26 times, with RR winning 11 and RCB emerging victorious in 13. Since 2018, RR have come out on top in four matches while RCB have won five.