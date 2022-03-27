New Delhi: A brilliant bowling performance followed by an impactful batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday. KKR bowlers — Umesh Yadav (2/20) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/23) bowled well and restricted Chennai Super Kings to 131-5 despite a fighting fifty by former captain MS Dhoni (50 off 38). Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 28) who was leading the CSK for the very first time looked under pressure while batting but former skipper Dhoni scored a timely half-century and added 70 runs for the sixth wicket to take Chennai to a respectable total. Umesh Yadav was adjudged as the Player of the Match.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) By 6 Wickets; MS Dhoni's Hard-Fought Fifty Goes in Vain

Points Table After KKR vs CSK

MS Dhoni top scored in today’s match and as a result he is the current Orange Cap holder. The ex-CSK captain, who has not been among the runs over the past two seasons, has got IPL 2022 to the perfect start and his knock also helped him edge Rahul Dravid to a massive IPL record. He has now become the oldest cricketer at 40 years and 262 days. Dravid held the previous record at 40 years and 116 days. Third in the list is Sachin Tendulkar. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Match 1: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets

Dwayne Bravo picked up 3 wickets for 20 runs in 4 years. With his 3-wicket figure, Bravo equaled Lasith Malinga’s all-time Indian Premier League record of most wickets of (170).

Chennai Super Kings will face KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on 31st March, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will face Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore on 30th March.