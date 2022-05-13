Mumbai: Daniel Sams claimed 3/16 while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya scalped 2/27 and 2/22 respectively as Mumbai Indians bowled out Chennai Super Kings for 97 before surviving some anxious moments to rattle the runs and claim a five-wicket win in Match 59 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Says 'Definitely Not' When Asked About CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Retirement

Choosing to bowl first, the Mumbai Indians pacers bowled good lines and hard length and used the juice in the wicket well. The ball was swinging even in the 8th over but there were no demons in the pitch. CSK were hard-done on some occasions but their batters too did not show necessary application to counter the condition and good bowling. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Hails CSK Bowlers Despite Humiliating Loss vs MI

In reply, Mumbai looked in trouble as they ended the powerplay at 36/4, only a slightly better position compared to CSK who were 32/5. Mukesh Choudhary bowled brilliantly, claiming 3/23 in four unchanged overs, troubling the Mumbai Indian batters with his superb line and length, using the juice in the pitch. But in the end, the score of 97 did not give CSK enough leeway. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mystery Girl Steals Show During CSK vs MI at Wankhede Stadium; Check VIRAL Pics

IPL Points Table After CSK vs MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 625 runs in 12 matches with an average of 56.82. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 459 runs in 12 matches. David Warner occupies third position with 427 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (23 in 12 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. Kuldeep Yadav occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 12 matches.