New Delhi: Superlative bowling performance by Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3/39) after brilliant fighting knocks by Shivam Dube (95 not out) and Robin Uthappa (88) helped defending champions Chennai Super Kings overcome Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs for their first win in IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Tuesday.Also Read - MS Dhoni Consoling Mukesh Choudhary After Dropped Catch During CSK vs RCB is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video

Left-arm spinner Theekshana sent back RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 8 and fellow opener Anuj Rawat for 12 while pacer Mukesh Choudhary got former skipper Virat Kohli out for one as RCB slumped to 42/3 from which they did not recover. Theekshana returned back for his second spell and sent back Shahbaz Ahmed (41) and Suyash Prabhudessai (34) to complete his four wickets as RCB, chasing a target of 217, were restricted to 193/9 in 20 overs. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Dube, Theekshana Star As CSK Beat RCB By 23 Runs

The heroics of the Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers came after sensational counter-attacking half-centuries by Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) propelled them to a mammoth 216/4 after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights CSK vs RCB, Score Report

CSK were in a spot of bother at 36-2 after 6.4 overs but Uthappa and Dube took RCB bowlers to the cleaners and stitched a whopping 165 runs off just 74 balls for the third wicket, helping the team post a big total, which they eventually defended successfully for their first win in five matches.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 216/4 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 95 not out, Robin Uthappa 88; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35, Josh Hazlewood 1/33) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 193/9 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 41, Suyash Prabhudessai 34, Dinesh Karthik 34; Maheesh Theekshana 4/33, Ravindra Jadeja 3/39).

IPL Points Table 2022 (Credits: IPL)

Rajasthan Royals have maintained their lead at the top of the standings.

Jos Buttler has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 218 runs in 4 matches. Quinton de Kock is in second position with 188 runs in 5 matches. Shubman Gill occupies the third position with a total of 187 runs in 4 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal like his Rajasthan Royals teammate has maintained his lead in the purple cap rankings with 11 wickets in 4 matches to his name. Umesh Yadav in second position has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches. Kuldeep Yadav jumps to third position with 10 wickets in 4 matches.