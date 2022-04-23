Mumbai, Apr 22: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. RR posted an imposing 222 for twio after being asked to bat, riding on a magnificent 116 from opener Jos Buttler, and then restricted DC to 207 for eight.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs RR, Score Report

Chasing an imposing target, DC captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with a 44 while Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav contributed 37 each. For RR, Prasidh Krishna took three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got two. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Loses Cool In Middle Of DC vs RR Match, Fans Relate It To MS Dhoni's No Ball Controversy of 2020

Buttler bags another Player of the Match award for his excellent knock of 116 as @rajasthanroyals win by 15 runs.#TATAIPL #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/3V37XM1n6A — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2022

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 222 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 1/47, Mustafizur Rahman 1/43). Delhi Capitals: 207 for 8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Prithvi Shaw 37, Lalit Yadav 37; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/32).

IPL Points Table After DC vs RR- Match 34



Rajasthan Royals dethrone Gujarat Titans at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. With today’s hundred against Delhi, he has scored a total of 491 runs in 7 matches with an average of 81.83. KL Rahul with 265 runs in 7 matches is in second position. Prithvi Shaw occupies the third position with a total of 254 runs in 7 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 7 matches. Kuldeep Yadav in second position with 13 wickets in 7 matches. Dwayne Bravo occupies third spot with 12 wickets in 7 matches.