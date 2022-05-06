Mumbai: David Warner (92 not out) and Rovman Powell (67 not out) set the tone with an unbeaten 122-run partnership and Khaleel Ahmed followed it up with a 3/30 haul as Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shane Watson Decodes CSK Captain MS Dhoni's 'Different Yellow Jersey' Remark

Warner and Powell propelled Delhi Capitals from 95/3 to 207/3 in 20 overs, batting in contrasting styles. Warner showed sublime touch and superb placement as he found gaps with the precision of a neurosurgeon to score 92 not out off 58 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. Powell was all power as he hammered 67 not out off 35 deliveries, hitting three fours six sixes. They added 122 runs for the fourth wicket partnership off 66 balls as Delhi Capitals posted a huge score. Also Read - Rovman Powell Reveals Interesting Conversation With David Warner in 20th Over

In reply, Nicholas Pooran struck a half-century and Aiden Markram blazed to a 25-ball 42 but their efforts went in vain against a big score as they ended with 186/8 in 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Trolled After DC Opener David Warner Hit 92 | SEE POSTS

Chasing a huge target of 208, Pooran struck 62 off 34 balls, 4×2, 6×6, while Markram scored a brisk cameo but in the end, their efforts were not enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad could manage only 188/8 in 20 overs.

IPL Points Table After DC vs SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 18 wickets in 1o matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.