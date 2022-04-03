New Delhi: A fantastic knock by Shubman Gill followed up by a clinical bowling performance effort by Lockie Ferguson helped Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score: Ferguson-Shami Derail DC's Chase, GT Win By 14 Runs

Opening the batting, Shubman played a sparkling knock (84 off 46) and propelled Gujarat Titans to 171-6 in 20 overs. It was also Gill's highest T20 score. Apart from Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

In reply, Ferguson (4/24) rattled the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up with his sheer pace. Apart from him, Mohammed Shami (2/30) also picked wickets at crucial junctures for Gujarat. The likes of Rishabh Pant (43), Lalit Yadav (25) and Rovman Powell (20) tried hard but it was not enough as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 157-9 in 20 overs, losing by 14 runs.

The situation at the points table has got complex. Rajasthan Royals are on the top of the points table with 4 points from 2 games with a net run-rate of 2.100. Umesh after his exceptional spell against Punjab retains the purple cap with 8 wickets in 3 games, and Ishan Kishan gets the orange cap with 135 runs in 2 matches.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 171 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23).

Delhi Capitals: 157 for 9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Lalit Yadav 25; Lockie Ferguson 4/28, Mohammed Shami 2/30).