Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in a return leg IPL match here on Monday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Blames Batting After Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals

Invited to bat, skipper Sanju Samson smashed seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 54, while Shimron Hetmyer provided late charge with an unbeaten 13-ball 27 as RR scored 152 for five. However, Jos Buttler (22), Riyan Parag (19) and Karun Nair (13) got starts but couldn’t capitalise. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rinku Singh Reveals Nitish Rana, Brendon McCullum's Advise After Kolkata Beat Rajasthan

Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is Rinku Singh.#TATAIPL @upstox #OwnYourFuture #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KamciFr8H6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails MOM Rinku Singh After KKR Beat RR to Snap Losing Streak

Tim Southee (2/46) scalped two wickets, while Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Shivam Mavi (1/33) accounted for one each. Nitish Rana (48 not out), Rinku Singh (42 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (34) then chipped in with useful contributions as KKR romped home, scoring 158 for three in 19.1 overs.

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46). Kolkata Knight Riders: 158 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Nitish Rana 48 not out, Rinku Singh 42 not out; Trent Boult 1/25).

IPL Points Table After KKR vs RR- Match 47



Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Abhishek Sharma occupies third position with 324 runs in 9 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches. T Natarajan occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.