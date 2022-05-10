Navi Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Jasprit Bumrah finally rose to the occasion with a five-wicket haul to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after being sent into bat.Also Read - MI vs KKR: Jasprit Bumrah Picks up His Maiden 5-Wicket Haul in IPL - How Twitterverse Hailed Pacer

Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) starred with the bat for KKR. MI failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for 113 in 17.3 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Hails Jasprit Bumrah; Blames Batting After KKR Beat MI

It was Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show with the ball and is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent bowling figures of 5/10 👏👏#TATAIPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/ylhTsf95sr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2022



Ishan Kishan top-scored (51 off 43) for MI. Pat Cummins picked up three wickets giving away 22 runs. Also Read - KKR IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED After Win vs MI: All You Need To Know

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).

IPL Points Table After MI vs KKR- Match 56

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) maintain top position in the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches. Faf du Plessis occupies third position with 389 runs in 12 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.