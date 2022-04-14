New Delhi: Mumbai Indians inched closer towards elimination after setting themselves up for their first win, only to slump to their fifth defeat on trot as Punjab Kings won a high-scoring IPL thriller by 12 runs here on Wednesday.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs PBKS, Score Report

A target of 199 looked imminently chaseable when teenagers Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) were at the crease but Punjab bowlers did well enough to restrict MI to 186 for nine at the end of 20 overs.

Odean Smith (4/30 in 4 overs) redeemed himself after the horror last two balls against Gujarat Titans as he got two wickets in the final over for Punjab. For Mumbai, eight wins in nine games with this kind of bowling attack looks near impossible. The Baby AB's transformation from boy to a man happened with that 29-run over which showed that MI had made a 10-year investment. He was finally out one short of his maiden IPL fifty but not before leaving everyone yearning for more.

IPL Points Table After MI vs PBKS- Match 23

Rajasthan Royals have maintained their lead at the top of the standings.

Jos Buttler has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 218 runs in 4 matches. Shivam Dube is in second position with 207 runs in 5 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies the third position with a total of 197 runs in 5 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal like his Rajasthan Royals teammate has maintained his lead in the purple cap rankings with 11 wickets in 4 matches to his name. Umesh Yadav in second position has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches. Kuldeep Yadav jumps to third position with 10 wickets in 4 matches.