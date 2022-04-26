Mumbai: A superb, fighting half-century by seasoned Ambati Rayudu went in vain as a clinical bowling performance saw Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs CSK, Score Report

Chasing a target of 188 set by Punjab Kings largely boosted by a brilliant 88 not out by Shikhar Dhawan, Chennai were in trouble soon. Rayudu came in to bat with Chennai struggling at 40/3 and took them to safety with a blazing 78 off 39 balls, hitting seven fours and 6 sixes to raise hopes for a CSK victory. He raised 64 runs off 32 deliveries for the fifth wicket partnership.

But in the end, Jadeja (21 off 16 balls) could not guide his team to victory as from needing 47 off 24 balls, they reached a stage where they needed 27 off the last six deliveries with Jadeja and M.S Dhoni at the crease.

Dhoni struck Rishi Dhawan for a six off the first ball but was out off the third legal delivery and Jadeja could manage only a six and a single off the final two deliveries as CSK slumped to their sixth defeat in eight matches — ending with 176/6 in 20 overs.

IPL Points Table after PBKS vs CSK

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain their position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 491 runs in 7 matches with an average of 81.83. KL Rahul jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. Shikhar Dhawan, after today’s innings jumps to third position with 302 runs in 8 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 7 matches. T Natarajan jumps to second position with 15 wickets in 7 matches. Dwayne Bravo jumps to third position with 14 wickets in 8 matches.

Inputs from IANS