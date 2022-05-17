Navi Mumbai: Mitchell Marsh scored a masterful 49-ball 63 while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared four wickets between themselves and Shardul Thakur picked his career-best IPL figures of 4/36 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

After Marsh carried Delhi to 159/7, despite two three-wicket hauls for Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone, Thakur, Axar and Kuldeep triggered a collapse on a slow and low pitch which saw Punjab lose six wickets before reaching the half-way mark of the chase. Though Jitesh Sharma tried his best with a 34-ball 44, Punjab could make only 142/9 in their 20 overs. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

This marks Delhi winning two matches in a row for the first time in the tournament and doing the double on Punjab. With their tally in the points table on 14 points, Delhi have also managed to displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from fourth place on net run rate. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

IPL Points Table After PBKS vs DC, Match 64

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches with an average of 52.25. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 469 runs in 13 matches. David Warner occupies third position with 427 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (24 in 13 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 23 wickets in 12 matches with a lesser bowling average. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches.

IPL Points Table: CLICK HERE