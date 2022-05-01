Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians finally opened their account in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday. Opting to field, MI restricted RR to 158 for six, despite a fine 52-ball 67 by Jos Buttler at the top.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Played With Their Real Potential- Rohit Sharma

The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark. In reply, MI chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39 balls) emerging as the top scorer. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, RR vs MI Match 44: Mumbai Indians Register First Victory, Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Wickets

Yadav in company of Tilak Varma (35) added 81 to keep MI in the hunt, before Tim David (20) finished the job. For MI, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one. Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs MI, Recent Match Report

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67 off 52 balls, Riley Meredith 2/24), Mumbai Indians: 161 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51; R Ashwin 1/21)

IPL Points Table After RR vs MI- Match 44



Gujarat Titans (GT) extend lead at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 566 runs in 9 matches with an average of 70.75. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 374 runs in 9 matches. Hardik Pandya occupies third position with 308 runs in 8 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 9 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 17 wickets in 8 matches. Umran Malik occupies 3rd place with 15 wickets in 8 matches.