Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 20 runs in a low scoring Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Put to bat, opener Quinton de Kock scored a 46 off 37 balls, while Deepak Hooda pitched in with a crucial 34 to take LSG to 153 for 8.

In reply, Punjab Kings could only manage 133 for 8. Young pacer Mohsin Khan starred with the ball for LSG, snaring three wickets while Krunal Pandya bowled an excellent spell of 2/11.

Krunal Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent bowling figures of 2/11 as #LSG win by 20 runs.#TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/cx9UOhzIzb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2022



For Punjab, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers, the South African bagged four wickets, including LSG skipper KL Rahul's.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Kings: 153 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 46, Deepak Hooda 34; Kagiso Rabada 4/38), Punjab Kings 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 32, Mayank Agarwal 25; Mohsin Khan 3/24, Krunal Pandya 2/11, Dushmantha Chameera 2/17)

IPL Points Table After PBKS vs LSG- Match 42

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top spot at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 499 runs in 8 matches with an average of 71.29. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 374 runs in 9 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 307 runs in 9 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (18 in 8 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 17 wickets in 8 matches. Umran Malik occupies 3rd place with 15 wickets in 8 matches.