Navi Mumbai: Faf du Plessis blistering knock went went in vain as Punjab Kings batters showed their power-hitting ability and hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a high scoring 3rd match of the IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Sunday. After a brilliant performance with the bat, du Plessis has got the most runs till now (88) and is the orange cap holder.Also Read - IPL 2022: Odean Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa Star As Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 5 Wickets

It is noteworthy that Faf du Plessis has dethroned MS Dhoni as the orange cap holder. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Scorecard, Match 3: Shahrukh, Odean Star As PBKS Steamroll RCB By 5 Wickets

Chasing a huge target, openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan gave Punjab a solid start. Both Mayank and Shikhar looked in solid touch and played some glorious shots, taking Punjab to 64/0 after 6 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians By 4 wickets, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav Shine

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi Capitals have got hold of the purple cap with 3 wickets till now. His 3 wickets came against Mumbai Indians in match 2 of the IPL 2022 at an economy of 4.50 runs per over. The wickets of Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Kieron Pollard set up the game for his side as DC beat MI in a thriller by 5 wickets.

A look at the points table after three matches till now. Delhi Capitals is ruling the points table at number one position with the net run-rate of 0.914.

Lalit Yadav played the innings of his life with an unbeaten 48 while Axar Patel smashed 38 not out off just 17 balls as a depleted Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Chasing a challenging 178, Delhi were down 72 for 5 inside 10 overs but the lesser-known Delhi all-rounder Yadav stayed calm during his 38-ball unbeaten knock to take his side home.