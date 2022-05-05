Pune: Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between themselves as Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped their three-match losing streak to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at MCA Stadium on Wednesday.Also Read - IPL 2022 | RCB Backed Me, Believed in Me: Virat Kohli

After Mahipal Lomror (42) and Dinesh Karthik (26 not out) hit handy knocks to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 173/8, Bangalore's bowling attack, led by Patel, Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood adopted the pace off approach successfully in restricting Chennai to 160/8 in their 20 overs.

The result means that Bangalore are now at fourth place in the points table while Chennai were left to rue their inability to build on a wicketless power-play and Devon Conway getting a fine 56 as the rest of the batters failed to stay at the crease for long on a two-paced pitch.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 173/8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 42, Faf du Plessis 38; Maheesh Theekshana 3/27, Moeen Ali 2/28) beat Chennai Super Kings 160/8 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 56, Moeen Ali 34; Harshal Patel 3/35, Glenn Maxwell 2/22) by 13 runs

IPL Points Table after RCB vs CSK, Match 49

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kagiso Rabada is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches with a better economy. Kuldeep Yadav occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.