Mumbai: A vintage blitz from Virat Kohli (73 off 54 balls), with support from Faf du Plessis (44 off 38 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18 balls) took Royal Challengers Bangalore to fourth place in IPL 2022 points table with an emphatic eight-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

After Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 62 along with David Miller’s 34 and Rashid Khan’s cameo of 19 off just six balls carried Gujarat to 168/5 with Harshal Patel unavailable due to right-hand injury, Kohli came out all guns blazing, bringing out his vintage self with a pumped-up attitude to notch up his highest score of the tournament, which was also his second fifty against Gujarat in the tournament. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Does MS Dhoni Finishes Matches Even At Age of 40? CSK Teammate Dwaine Pretorius Answers

He was also involved in a 115-run partnership with du Plessis, the highest opening stand for the side in the tournament. Post the duo’s fall, Maxwell applied the finishing touches for Bangalore to emerge victorious with eight balls to spare. With Bangalore’s win, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the knockouts race. For Bangalore to retain their fourth place and progress to the playoffs, they would need for Delhi Capitals to lose their match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Wade's Dismissal Is Unfortunate But 3rd Umpire Hands Are Tied, Says Aakash Chopra After DRS Controversy

IPL Points Table after RCB vs GT, Match 67

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table despite today’s loss.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches with an average of 52.25. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 537 runs in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock, occupies third position with 502 runs in 14 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (24 in 14 matches). Yuzvendra Chahal is in second position with 24 wickets in 12 matches with a high economy rate than Hasaranga’s. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches.

