New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. RCB chased down the target of 129 with four balls to spare with Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 28 while Shahbaz Ahmed made 27. For KKR, Tim Southee took three wickets for 20 runs while Umesh Yadav got two. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 128. Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 132 for 7 in 19.2 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 28, Shahbaz Ahmed 27; Tim Southee 3/20, Umesh Yadav 2/16).

IPL Points Table After RCB vs KKR Match

Rajasthan Royals have maintained their position at the top of the standings courtesy of a better net run-rate.

Faf du Plessis swells lead in his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 88 (57) against Punjab Kings is till now the highest of the ongoing season and has scored a total of 93 runs so far. Ishan Kishan is in the second position with 81 runs, which he scored against Delhi Capitals for a losing cause. Aiden Markram occupies the third spot for his individual innings of 57 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Waninndu Hasaranga replaces Kuldeep Yadav for the purple cap with 5 wickets to his name. He won the Man of the Match award for his 4/20 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He is followed by KKR’s Umesh Yadav with 4 wickets in 2 matches under his belt. Hasaranga’s teammate Akash Deep occupies the third spot for 4 wickets in 2 matches but with a lesser bowling average than Yadav.