Mumbai, May 20: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

RR chased down the target of 151 with two balls to spare, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 59 and Ravichandran Ashwin chipping in with 40 not out.



For CSK, Prashant Solanki took two wickets for 20 runs. Earlier, CSK posted 150 for 6 after opting to bat. Moeen Ali top-scored with a 93 off 57 balls while captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 26. For RR, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 93, MS Dhoni 26; Obed McCoy 2/20, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26). Rajasthan Royals: 151 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Ravichandran Ashwin 40 not out; Prashant Solanki 2/20).

IPL Points Table After RR vs CSK- Match 68

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 629 runs in 14 matches with an average of 48.38. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 537 runs in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock, occupies third position with 502 runs in 14 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (26 in 14 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 24 wickets in 14 matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches.

