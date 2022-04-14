New Delhi: Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with a an unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in an IPL match here on Thursday.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs GT, Score Report

Hardik smashed unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to guide Titans to 192 for four after being invited to bat. Hardik decorated his knock with eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for Titans’ big score. Towards the end, David Miller played a 14-ball unbeaten 31-run cameo. Titans’ bowlers then picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Royals to 155 for nine. Also Read - IPL 2022: Graeme Swann, Nick Knight Make Big Statement About Rajasthan Royals; Potential Winner In Sight?

Jos Buttler top-scored for Royals with a 24-ball 54. Lockie Ferguson (3/23) and Yash Dayal (3/40) shared six wickets between them for Titans. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out , Abhinav Manohar 43, David Miller 31 not out; Riyan Parag 1/12). Rajasthan Royals: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 54; Lockie Ferguson 3/23, Yash Dayal 3/40). Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians In A Pressure-Cooker But Off The Boil

IPL Points Table After RR vs GT- Match 24

Gujarat Titans have dethroned Rajasthan Royals at the top of the standings.

Jos Buttler swells lead in the the orange cap rankings. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has so far scored a total of 272 runs in 5 matches. Hardik Pandya jumps to second position for his match-winning knock of 87(52) against Rajasthan Royals. He has scored a total of 228 runs in 5 matches. Shivam Dube drops to third position with 207 runs in 5 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal like his Rajasthan Royals teammate has maintained his lead in the purple cap rankings with 12 wickets in 5 matches to his name. Umesh Yadav in second position has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches. Kuldeep Yadav is in third position with 10 wickets in 4 matches.