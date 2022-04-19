Mumbai: Jos Buttler’s magnificent second IPL hundred was beautifully complemented by a ‘five-star’ Yuzvendra Chahal, who spun his web with a hat-trick as Rajasthan Royals won a high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs here on Monday. Buttler’s 61-ball 103 had nine fours and five sixes as Royals scored an imposing 217 for five but KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (85 of 51 balls) made a match of it in company of Aaron Finch (58 off 28 balls).Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs KKR, Score Report

However, it was the 17th over when Chahal (5/40 in 4 overs) removed Venkatesh Iyer off his first delivery and then Shreyas, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls to completely turn the match on its head.

From 180 for 4, it became 180 for eight but Umesh Yadav had other ideas. He hit two sixes and a four off Trent Boult's 18th over to bring the equation down to 18 from last two overs. With 11 required off last six balls, West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy kept his cool to get Sheldon Jackson and Umesh to bring cheers to the Royals camp.

Gujarat Titans have maintained their top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler, after his century today has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. He has scored a total of 375 runs in 6 matches. Shreyas Iyer is in second position with 236 runs in 7 matches. KL occupies the third position with a total of 235 runs in 6 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 5 wickets in the today’s match and has taken over the lead in the list of most wickets. T. Natarajan occupies second spot with 12 wickets in 6 matches. Avesh Khan is in the third place with 11 wickets in 6 matches.