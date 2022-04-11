New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Electing to bowl, LSG produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help RR post 165 for six. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls to take RR to the total after they were at 67 for four at one stage.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs LSG, Score Report

Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for LSG. Chasing the total, RR restricted LSG to 162 for eight. Invited to bat, star West Indies batter Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 59 to lift RR from 67 for four to 165 for six in 20 overs. Trent Boult (2/30) then struck twice in a sensational opening over, while Chahal (4/41) picked up four wickets to achieve the feat of claiming 150 IPL victims but Marcus Stoinis blasted two fours and four maximums in his unbeaten 38 off 17 balls to conjure up hopes of a turnaround. But Kuldeep Sen, making his IPL debut, showed great nerves as he defended 15 runs in the last over as RR limited LSG to 162 for eight. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Scorecard: Kuldeep, Shaw Star As DC Thump KKR By 44 Runs

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out; Krishnappa Gowtham 2/30). Lucknow Super Giants: 162 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 39, Marcus Stoinis 38 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/41). Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

IPL Points Table After RR vs LSG- Match 20



Rajasthan Royals have dethroned Kolkata Knight Riders at the top of the standings.

Jos Buttler swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 218 runs in 4 matches. Quinton de Kock jumps to second position with 188 runs in 5 matches. Shubman Gill has dropped to second position with a total of 180 runs in 3 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Umesh Yadav in the purple cap rankings with 11 wickets in 4 matches to his name. Umesh Yadav in second position has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches. Kuldeep Yadav jumps to third position with 10 wickets in 4 matches.