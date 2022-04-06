New Delhi: Dinesh Karthik struck an unbeaten 44 off 23 deliveries and shared a crucial 67-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (45) as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in Match 13 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Tuesday.Also Read - IPL 2022: FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 13 Highlights RR vs RCB, Score Report

RCB was in deep trouble — 87/5 in the 13th over — when Karthik and Ahmed came into bat. The duo displayed some brilliant cricketing skills to guide their team home.

Karthik and Ahmed raised 67 runs off 33 balls to put RCB on course to four points with their second win in three games. They hammered 21 runs off Ravichandran Ashwin with Karthik blasting a six and two fours off his statemate. He gave similar treatment to Navdeep Saini, scoring 16 runs with three boundaries — one whipped through mid-wicket, one lap-swept to backward square and the third one flipped over short fine leg.

In the very next over, Shahbaz Ahmed squeezed a Prasidh Krishna through short third man and then pulled him over fine leg into the stands for a big six as RCB cruised to victory.

The situation at the points table is as follows. Rajasthan Royals have maintained their top spot despite today’s loss with 4 points from 2 games with a net run-rate of 1.218. Umesh retains the purple cap with 8 wickets in 3 games, and Jos Buttler has pipped Ishan Kishan in the race for orange cap with 205 runs in 3 matches.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 169/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 70*, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Shimron Hetmyer 42*; Harshal Patel 1/18, David Willey 1/29) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 173/6 in 19.1 overs (Dinesh Karthik 44*, Shahbaz Ahmed b Boult 45, Faf du Plessis 29; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15, Trent Boult 2/34) by four wickets