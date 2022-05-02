Pune: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide CSK to an imposing 202 for two after being sent into bat.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mukesh Choudhary Reveals CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Advise to Him During Last Over vs SRH

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark. He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls.

The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets. CSK ably defended the target, restricting SRH to 189 for six. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made 47 and Abhishek Sharma scored 39. Mukesh Choudhary picked up four for 46 for CSK.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46).

IPL Points Table After SRH vs CSK, Match-46

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 566 runs in 9 matches with an average of 70.75. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Abhishek Sharma occupies third position with 324 runs in 9 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 9 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches. T Natarajan occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.