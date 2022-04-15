New Delhi: Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a victory with 13 balls still remaining against Kolkata Knight Riders. With the defeat of 7 wickets, KKR skipped to the 4th spot in the points tally and Sunrisers Hyderabad rose one spot to be at 7th. If KKR had won the match, they would have claimed the first stop, dethroning Gujarat Titans.Also Read - Why Deepak Chahar Might Lose All Of His IPL 2022 Salary Of ₹14 Crore? | EXPLAINED

Aiden Markram smashed an unbeaten 68 off 36 balls to guide Titans to 176 for three after being invited to bat. In his responsible knock, Markram hit 4 sixes and 6 fours with a strike rate of 188.89. Tripathi, who had departed earlier, scored 71 off 37 balls with 6 sixes and 4 fours. Abhishek Sharma failed to be of much impact as he was bowled by Pat Cummins for just 3 runs. T Natarajan picked three wickets for his tea and U Malik sent 2 KKR players back to the dressing room. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Tickets Price Lower Than Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Nitish Rana, the top scorer for KKR, scored 54 runs off 36 balls with 2 sixes and 6 fours. Andre Russell set the fire on stage with an unbeaten knock of 49 runs in just 25 balls. He hit 4 sixes and 4 fours with a strike rate of 196. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings' Players Celebrating Tamil New Year - The Kolam Way | WATCH VIDEO IPL 2022

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 176 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 71, Aiden Markram 68 not out; Andre Rusell 2/20). IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs KKR, Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad Climb To 7th Spot; Kolkata Knight Riders Slips To Fourth