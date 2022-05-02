Pune: Call it luck or sheer skill, MS Dhoni is easily the most successful captain to have led India and among the best skippers in the history of the IPL. On Sunday, Dhoni was back to leading CSK. And he did what was expected of him, led CSK to a win over SRH and in the process kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mukesh Choudhary Reveals CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Advise to Him During Last Over vs SRH

Commentators and plaudits over the years have tried to read the mind of Dhoni, but that has not been possible because the CSK captain keeps coming up with surprises.

Ex-India cricketer Pragyan Ojha, who has shared the dressing-room on many occasions with Dhoni, revealed a well-kept secret of the CSK captain. Ojha revealed that Dhoni does not ever reveal plans beforehand to the players like many other captains do.

“MS Dhoni’s team meetings are quite short, he does most of the work on the ground. He does not tell beforehand what to do to the players. He just tells the coaching staff to ensure that the players are ready, he keeps a tab on everything that is going on in the team,” Ojha said on Cricbuzz LIVE.

With three wins in nine games, making the playoffs looks a tall order but with momentum with the yellow, one just never knows. CSK need to win all their remaining games to make the playoffs from here.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46).