New Delhi: IPL 2022 is just days away now and Punjab Kings new recruit, Shikhar Dhawan is excited to ply his trade for the Punjab side in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I am very excited to play for Punjab Kings, it is like a second home for me. I am a proper Punjabi person, it is in my blood. I am really looking forward to this season, we have a very good side. I am sure we will do good and we will end up on a winning note", told to NDTV.

The former Delhi Capitals man is looking forward to play under new captain Mayank Agarwal as he feels the right-handed batter will turn out to be a good skipper. Dhawan enjoys his company and says he will provide all the support to him.

“Mayank is a great player and I am sure he will be great as a captain. I will provide support to him, he is a mature player, he is a senior guy. I enjoy his company, we will get along well,” he added.

“Coach has a big role, Ricky Ponting backed me, he is a great coach. I will miss him, I enjoyed playing under him. I had great time with Delhi Capitals. Everything has its own time. I have matured as a player, I will bring that to the table for Punjab Kings. You have to understand youngsters, you become mature after a little experience,” he told about Ricky Ponting.

He is looking also look forward to meet India’s u-19 world cup winning star, Raj Bawa and he’ll try to help the youngsters with his knowledge.

“Raj Bawa is there and I would like to meet him. I will talk to all the youngsters. I will share all my knowledge with them”.