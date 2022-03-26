New Delhi: Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab has managed to go through to the knockouts of the cash-rich Indian Premier League competitions on two occasions in 14 seasons, finishing runners-up once and now a newly revamped side would be looking to make the most use of it when they take the field on 27th March against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore.Also Read - Lucknow Super Giants Team Analysis, Strength and Weakness, All You Need To Know About KL Rahul-led Side

It has been over 7 years, since they last played the Final and in the last three years they have managed to finish 6th in the standings. KL Rahul did really well in three seasons with the Punjab side and after his departure PBKS wanted someone who’ll be a good fit as far as the captaincy is concerned. They have gone with Mayank Agarwal as the captain of the team. Rahul departing means leaving a huge void in the opening slot for Punjab. Shikhar Dhawan comes in as replacement as the Reds of Punjab roped him for INR 8.25 crore. Among the foreigners they have a strong lot in Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Johnny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith. As far as the bowling is concerned, Sandeep Sharma returns to the Punjab side after a 5-year gap. Deepak Chahar’s cousin, Rahul Chahar will lead the spin attack for PBKS. Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 1: Chennai-vs-Kolkata IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 26 Sat

Strength: The batting will be key for PBKS with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone in the lineup. Last season’s Shahrukh Khan will provide the much-needed depth in the batting. U-19 World Cup winner for India, Raj Bawa could turn handy in the all-rounders department. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Heads Into Matchday Weekend With 'Buzz And Excitement'

Weakness: The bowling would be a concern for PBKS due to a young and inexperienced line-up. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada will have his task cut out as he’ll have the big responsibility to lead the pace attack. Sandeep Sharma and Rahul Chahar will have to play a big role in supporting the South African.

FULL SQUAD: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.