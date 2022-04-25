Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday. CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Appreciates Well-Wishers For Showing Faith & Undying Loyalty To Mumbai Indians | IPL 2022

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of PBKS vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The PBKS vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 25 April Monday.

Where is the PBKS vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The PBKS vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PBKS vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between PBKS vs CSK will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Benny Howell, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Match Preview: