Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya have won both their matches in the IPL 2022 and remain the only side so far in the tournament to have an all-win record. With the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan in the team, they have the bowling to trouble most teams in the season, let alone Punjab.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score: Hardik Pandya-led GT To Battle It Out Against Mayank Agarwal led-PBKS

Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock the other day and along with Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia — they certainly look like a very strong unit. Also Read - PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 16 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 8, Friday

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Here Are All The Latest Updates From The Faf du Plessis-Led RCB Camp | Virat Kohli News

What are the timings of PBKS vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The PBKS vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 8th April, Friday.

Where is the PBKS vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The PBKS vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Brabourne Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PBKS vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between PBKS vs GT will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma , Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/ Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Mathew Wade , Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.