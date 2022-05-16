Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match 64 Live Streaming

Two teams struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB in their previous game.In Delhi skipper Rishbah Pant’s words “it was close to a perfect game”.While opener David Warner continues to enjoy his purple patch, the second opening slot remains a cause of concern with Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat failing miserably in Prithvi Shaw’s absence, who has also not fared well this season.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

What are the timings of PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 16, Monday. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

Where is the PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Which TV channel will broadcast the PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2022?

The PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs DC Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya