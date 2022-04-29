Mumbai: Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game here on Friday. Lucknow are currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma in Most MOTM Awards Won By Indians in a Single Edition

Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds — both against Mumbai Indians — and a fifty-plus score this season.With 368 runs, he is the second highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and has been the batting mainstay for his team. Punjab’s balanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kasigo Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter. Also Read - PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 42 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 29, Friday

Rabada and the likes of Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive in death overs, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar, would need to pose serious questions to Rahul at the MCA stadium, which has witnessed high-scoring thrillers.Leg-spinner Chahar is the leading wicket taker for Punjab with 10 scalps but he would need to step up even more to help his team’s cause. Also Read - Rohit Sharma’s Batting Form: Mirage Or A Real Crisis?

In the batting department, opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit an unbeaten 88 in Punjab’s previous matcg, is back among the runs and that is a big plus.But the form of skipper Mayank Agarwal is a cause of concern. He has blown hot and cold with the willow, having a single fifty-plus score in the seven matches this season. He would be keen to find consistency and provide the thrust at the top with flamboyant Dhawan.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of PBKS vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The PBKS vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 28 April Thursday.

Where is the PBKS vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The PBKS vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PBKS vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between PBKS vs LSG will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs LSG Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.