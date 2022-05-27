Ahmedabad: Travel and then a high-pressure knockout game in-between, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on the move, And now there is another big game staring right at them, which is the all-important Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad against Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of the ‘Royal’ clash, RCB captain Faf du Plessis admitted that the players are emotionally strained and have not got ample sleep because the game in Kolkata finished late.Also Read - Virat Kohli Will Score a Century - Fans Make Wild Predictions Ahead of RR-RCB Qualifier 2

Faf said on RCB Match Day: “When you don’t finish in the top two, your run to a final is a tough one. It’s hard on the body and mind because the IPL, especially this year has been stretched out. So, there has been good time for recovery. We have had two months of cricket so, you are a little bit more stretched out towards the end and same thing mentally.” Also Read - Not GT, RCB Will Win IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Makes BIG Prediction

He added: “It’s emotionally straining, there was not a lot of sleep for most of us because we got back quite late because the game started late.” Also Read - Faf du Plessis Has Got The Best Out of Virat Kohli - Ex-CSK Star Shane Watson Ahead of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2

This is their travel video:

A quick turnaround after our Eliminator, but we have two versions of our @kreditbee presents Game Day preview of #RRvRCB, one with a bit of fun, and the other for the cricket nerds. Watch now!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/i27iipxyIn — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2022

Faf also spoke of the euphoria and how RCB celebrated the win over Lucknow in Kolkata. He added further: “It was a great occasion the other night when we were celebrating our qualification as a team. There were extremely high emotions, that’s because we did not have anything in our control.”