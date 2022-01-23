New Delhi: After the registration for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 player auction ended on January 20, the tournament said in an official advisory that 1,214 players have registered for the two-day event. From the 1,214 players, 896 are Indian cricketers while 318 overseas players have signed up for the auction as well.Also Read - IPL 2022: BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah Confirms T20 League Will Begin From End of March

The IPL 2022 mega auction will see new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, entering the bandwagon with multiple reports suggesting the event could take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Here are a list of players who have registered themselves under their respective price band. Also Read - IPL 2022: Tournament to be Held in Mumbai Behind Close Door- Report

1. Players With 2 Crore Base Price Also Read - Ben Stokes Could Skip This Year's IPL: Report

R Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav. Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mithcell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billiings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith.

2. Players With 1.5 Crore Base Price

Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

3. Players With 1 Crore Base Price

Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, D’arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner.

Ahead of the auctions, a total of 33 players have been retained or picked. The existing eight IPL franchises have retained a total of 27 players while the two new IPL teams (Ahmedabad and Lucknow) have picked six players (three each) ahead of the auction. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Ahmedabad franchise whereas KL Rahul will helm the responsibility of leading Lucknow franchise.