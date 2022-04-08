Mumbai: It was better than any Bollywood film with all its masala as Rahul Tewatia did a Rahul Tewatia to win the game for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings on Friday at the Brabourne stadium. Gujarat needed 12 off two balls and Odean Smith had the responsibility of bowling. Tewatia did just what nobody expected by hammering back to back sixes.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score: Tewatia Does A Tewatia As GT Edge Out PBKS In Thriller Chase

The Titans dressing room was in shock and so were the fans who took to social media and hailed Tewatia for his breath taking knock which was of two balls. With the feat, he joined MS Dhoni – who is the only other cricketer to hit two consecutive sixes of the last two balls. Dhoni did it in 2016 against Punjab Kings. Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 16 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to Tewatia’s magic: Also Read - IPL 2022 vs Stock Market: An Engrossing Comparison You Should Know | Opinion

Players hitting two sixes to win with 12 runs to win in 2 balls in IPL: MS Dhoni v PBKS, 2016

Rahul Tewatia v PBKS, today#IPL2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 8, 2022

What kind of confidence do you need to pull it off. Rahul Tewatia breaks the headlines again in the IPL, it’s becoming a habit for him. Even Hardik Pandya can’t believe it! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 8, 2022

Tewatia could not keep a lid over his emotions after hitting those two sixes.