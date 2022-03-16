New Delhi: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia feels that he would need to take on a lot of responsibility when he comes out to bat during the upcoming Indian Premier League. Leg spin all rounder’s six hitting ability is much talked about, has been picked up by Gujarat Titans for a staggering ₹9 crore. Gujarat Titans start their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede stadium.

In a media interaction arranged by Gujarat Titans, Tewatia was asked about his role in the team.

“The role is the same, what is there in the middle-order, from the batting point of view, myself and Hardik (Pandya) are there in the middle, we will need to take a lot of responsibility and also we will be playing in Mumbai, and we will try and stick to the plans while bowling,” said the 28-year-old.

When asked about the bidding amount of ₹9 crore spent by the franchise and if there is any added pressure to justify the price tag, Tewatia was quick to respond.

“If the franchise has spent a certain amount of money to bid for me, they must have thought it through. The role of an all-rounder is important and it is there in every team, the one who bat at 6-7-8 their role is very important, that they have less time and more opportunity to make an impact. It is an important role and we can put the team in a good position,” he said.

On being asked about the impact of Rashid Khan in the team and what he, as a leg spinner can learn from the former Afghanistan captain, Tewatia quipped, “There are all sorts of players with different skill set in the team. We all can learn together no matter who the player is. Rashid is a mystery bowler. I will try to take some mystery from him.”