Mumbai: The battle of the Royals on Tuesday held a lot of attention because Yuzvendra Chahal would be against Virat Kohli for the first time in IPL history. But as it turned out, it ended as an anti-climax as Kohli was run out by his former RCB mate for five off six balls.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Score: Karthik On Fire In 170 Chase For RCB

Following Kohli’s dismissal, the Rajasthan Royals camp were over the moon as it was just the wicket the Rajasthan side needed. They got so happy that the admin of the franchise took to Twitter and subtly roasted the ex-RCB captain. The tweet read: “When your ex comes back to haunt you.” Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 14 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 6, Wed

When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

The incident took place in the ninth over and Sanju Samson needs to be given a lot of credit for it. Kohli was run out at the non-strikers end and his fault was – he was backing a little too far.