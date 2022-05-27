Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler equalled Virat Kohli’s record of most centuries in a single Indian Premier League season as his unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries guides Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL Final in 14 years on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.Also Read - Very Special Talent: RR Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara Lavishes Huge Praise On Pacer Prasidh Krishna After Win vs RCB | IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Buttler now has a total of 4 centuries in the ongoing season and consolidates his position as the holder of the Orange Cap of the ongoing season. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs RCB, Recent Match Report

Also Read - Grateful For All The Kindness: RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Wins Hearts After Loss vs Rajasthan Royals In Qualifier 2 | RR vs RCB IPL 2022

The Englishman has amassed a total of 824 runs in 16 matches at an average of 58.86 so far.

Batting first Royal Challengers Bangalore put up 157 runs on the board thanks to Rajat Patidar’s 42 ball 58.

In reply Rajasthan chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli has the record for most runs in a single IPL season with 973 runs in 16 matches. Buttler has to score another hundred of a big margin if he has any chance of getting past the record.

Hundreds in IPL Play Offs

122 V Sehwag PBKS v CSK 2014 (Q2)

117*S Watson CSK v SRH 2018 (Final)

115*W Saha PBKS v KKR 2014 (Final)

113 M Vijay CSK v DC 2012 (Q2)

112*R Patidar RCB vs LSG 2022 (Eliminator)

106*J Buttler RR vs RCB 2022 (Q2)

This was Buttler’s 5 hundred in the cash-rich league and only West Indian superstar Chris Gayle has more hundreds than any other player in the history of the tournament. The Jamaican has 6 centuries to his name.