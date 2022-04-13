New Delhi: Riyan Parag is one of Rajasthan Royals’ key men and the 20-year old cricketer is confident that he can be India’s next best finisher in the years to come.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, Match 23: Rohit Sharma & Co Look to End Winless Streak Against Punjab Kings

“I don’t want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I’ve got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well. Yes, I’ve got a lot to work on and I’ve got to be consistent. I’ve got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well,” Parag said on ‘Red Bull’s Greatness Starts Here’. Also Read - "Only Then, A Messi Or Ronaldo Will Be In The Limelight...": Ravichandran Ashwin Draws Tactical Comparison Between Football & T20 Cricket

Parag said that it was a big moment for him to captain his state, Assam and he tries to emulate former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and he’s the ‘cool one’ like the ex India international himself. Also Read - IPL 2022: Graeme Smith Says Mental Strain of Captaining India May Have Taken a Toll on Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma

“It was very special. I captained the Mushtaq Ali team last year and this year as well. I always think of myself as a captain, even when I’m not captaining the side, and I always think about my game like that. So being the official captain of the state team was a very humbling and big moment. I don’t want to say like MS, but I try to copy MS a bit in that factor. But yeah, I’m the cool one. I’m not very aggressive,” he told.