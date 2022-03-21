New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals were the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy and since then the Northern Indian side didn’t even manage to reach the final. The Royals side have been languishing at the bottom half of the table for the last few seasons. In 2019 they finished seventh in the standings, in 2020 last and in the previous season they again finished 7th after a dismal UAE leg. This time they’ll be looking to turn the tables in their favor for a better finish. In the IPL Auction, Royals have roped in spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. With their experience and being premium spinners of the Indian team, surely the Pink and Purple brigade have the best spin bowling combination this season. As far as the pace department is concerned, they have bought Kiwi speedster Trent Boult, Prasid Krishna and Navdeep Saini, West Indian Obed McCoy and Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile. Boult will be filling the shoes of Jofra Archer after the Englishman switched sides to Mumbai Indians. They have a decent batting in the likes of skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, South African Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmeyer. Inclusion of Padikkal and van der Dussen will definitely give the much needed stability in the batting line-up. After Rahul Tewatia’s departure to Gujarat Titans, the 2008 IPL winners have James Neesham to who is more than capable to fill in the void in the all-rounders department. Their bowling looks better than their batting but if Samson and Buttler gets going, the opposition are going to have a bad day.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Taskin Ahmed Likely to Replace LSG's Mark Wood - Reports

STATISTICS:

Most Appearances: Ravichandran Ashwin (167).

Most Sixes: Sanju Samson (132).

Youngest Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 years, 82 days).

Most Runs: Sanju Samson (3068 runs).

Most Wickets: Ravichandran Ashwin (145 wickets). Also Read - IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Backs Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Rajvardhan Hangargekar as Replacement For Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan will open their 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29th March at MCA Stadium, Pune. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul Opens up on Why he Left Punjab Kings (PBKS), Says It Was a Tough Call

Rajasthan Royals FULL SQUAD: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (R), Yashasvi Jaiswal (R), R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.