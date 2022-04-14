Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2022

A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups armed with potent bowling units in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown here on Thursday. The Royals put together one of the best if not the best bowling attacks for this season and all their spinners and pacers have been right on the mark.

The seasoned Trent Boult has continued to reign fire with the new ball and has been equally impressive in the slog overs. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled a fiery opening spell to get rid of skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham in the very first over.

Prasidh Krishna has given a glimpse of why he is touted to be the next fast-bowling sensation in Indian cricket. Alongside Boult, the duo has bowled with pace and aggression. Rookie Kuldeep Sen too proved he has the stomach to play with the bigwigs. He performed tremendously under pressure on his debut, defending 15 runs off the last over against LSG.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 14th April, Thursday.

Where is the RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at DY Patil Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between SRH vs GT will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RR vs GT Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna.