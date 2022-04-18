Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai: Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday.

KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now.

KKR had an impressive start to the league with three wins from four matches but the back-to-back losses had taken them down below the top-4 and they would look to regain that slot.

But to do that they will have to pull themselves up in both batting and bowling.

None of the batters, except for Andre Russell, has been consistent so far while the likes of spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Pat Cummins have dished out average performances.

Russell is the current top-scorer for KKR with 179 runs from six matches and has also contributed with five wickets with the ball.

Captain Shreyas lyer has not been in the best of form with just one half-century in his name for a total of 151 runs in six matches, Nitesh Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have been lacking in consistency, while Sam Billings is struggling to get runs. Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RR vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The RR vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 18 April Monday.

Where is the RR vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The RR vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RR vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between RR vs KKR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RR vs KKR Possible Playing 11:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain WK), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag , R Ashwin, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.