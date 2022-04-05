Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.

The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred.

He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs. Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 5th April, Monday.

Where is the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between RR vs RCB will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep