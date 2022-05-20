Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match 68 Live Streaming

Mumbai: Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday. A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs CSK, Match 68: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

In fact a win will ensure a top-two finish for Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Match 68: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets

In this backdrop, Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be ‘party poopers’ in their final game. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs CSK, Recent Match Report

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The RR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 20 Friday.

Where is the RR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022?

The RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RR vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana