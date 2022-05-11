Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match 58 Live Streaming

Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday.The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.DC have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season as they have struggled to keep the winning momentum going.After a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers, they were handed a 91-run thrashing by CSK.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 11 Wednesday.

Where is the RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2022?

The RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RR vs DC Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals: KS Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.