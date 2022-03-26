Mumbai: ‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man’ – MS Dhoni was the man and he came good when Chennai Super Kings needed him the most against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Wankhede during the IPL 2022 season opener. With CSK losing early wickets, it seemed CSK could struggle to get to 100, but then Dhoni showed calm and composure to take CSK to a defendable 131 for five.Also Read - MS Dhoni Gets Thala Reception at Wankhede During CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Opener, Watch VIRAL Video | Leaves Harsha Bhogle Speechless

Dhoni took his time initially, but the cut loose in the backend finding the ropes at will. He remained unbeaten on 50* off 38 balls and his knock was laced with seven fours and a six. Not only did the 40-year old break a huge IPL record by becoming the oldest Indian to hit an IPL fifty. but also set the Twitter on fire.

His knock was so inspiring that Rajasthan Royals could not keep a lid over their emotions and tweeted. The tweet of the Royals read, "Dial 7 For rescue'.