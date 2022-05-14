Mumbai: This is not for the faint-hearted! During the Bangalore versus Punjab game on Friday at the Braboune stadium, a spine-chilling incident took place when Rajat Patidar hit a six off Harpreet Brar in the ninth over of RCB’s chase. An old fan was hit on his head by Patidar’s humungous 102-metre six. After the ball hit him flush on the head, the fan looked in discomfort.Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 61 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 14 Saturday

Meanwhile, Bangalore lost the game by 54 runs.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) powered Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 in a must-win game and the scoreboard was always going to be telling as RCB were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

While Punjab remain in the mix with 12 points from as many games, the margin of victory considerably improved their net run-rate to +0.210 and RCB despite having 14 points from 13 games are at a -0.323. RCB will have to win their final game and move to 16 points but also now need to have some rub of the green with a few favourable results going their way.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)

Bangalore will take on Gujarat in their next game on May 19. That would be a must-win for RCB.